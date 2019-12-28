Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS) Insider Owen Stewart Morley Purchases 110,000 Shares

Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS) insider Owen Stewart Morley acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,160,000 shares in the company, valued at C$816,000.

Owen Stewart Morley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Owen Stewart Morley acquired 500 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$50.00.

USS stock remained flat at $C$0.10 during trading on Friday. 143,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,045. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. Uniserve Communications Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.23.

Uniserve Communications Company Profile

Uniserve Communications Corporation is engaged in the provision of Internet access and telecommunications communications services primarily in British Columbia (B.C.) and Alberta. The Company focuses on providing data, telecommunication, and information technology (IT) solutions to small and medium businesses.

