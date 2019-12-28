United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.97.

X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra cut United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.14. 14,075,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,505,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 3.12.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 92.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 178.5% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

