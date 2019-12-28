United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upgraded United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded United Utilities Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of UUGRY stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

