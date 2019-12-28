UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) to post earnings of $3.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.80 and the lowest is $3.72. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings per share of $3.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $14.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.93 to $15.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $16.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.36 to $16.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 EPS.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $295.97 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $280.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,680. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,142 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

