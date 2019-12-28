Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Uniti Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Uniti Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Uniti Group has a dividend payout ratio of 733.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

UNIT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.30. 1,290,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,129,189. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $263.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

