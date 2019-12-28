Universa Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Universa has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $611.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Universa has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. One Universa token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Livecoin, Ethfinex and Cobinhood.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00186512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.79 or 0.01295412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119577 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Universa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Livecoin, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

