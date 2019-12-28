UNIVERSAL CASH (UCASH) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. UNIVERSAL CASH has a market capitalization of $760,894.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Exrates, YoBit and C2CX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00185158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.01299914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025711 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00119541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UNIVERSAL CASH Profile

UNIVERSAL CASH’s genesis date was September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official website is u.cash.

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Trading

UNIVERSAL CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, YoBit, Exrates and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIVERSAL CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

