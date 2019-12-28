Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 501,400 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the November 28th total of 437,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal during the second quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 68.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 109.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Universal during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 89.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Universal has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $63.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $475.92 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.31%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

