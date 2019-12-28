Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to post earnings per share of $2.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.68. Universal Health Services posted earnings of $2.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $9.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.76 to $9.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.23 to $11.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.31). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $143.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $114.85 and a twelve month high of $157.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

In related news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,238 shares in the company, valued at $37,504,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 288,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,623,000 after purchasing an additional 180,661 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

