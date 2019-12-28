Upfiring (UFR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8,944.00

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. Upfiring has a market cap of $321,329.00 and approximately $8,944.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, RightBTC, Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring launched on October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring.

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, COSS, IDEX, YoBit, CoinExchange and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

