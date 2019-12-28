Uquid Coin (UQC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.07 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Livecoin, OOOBTC and IDEX. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $1.04 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.64 or 0.05929762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029856 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035986 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001902 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001231 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

UQC is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinExchange, Livecoin, IDEX, Exrates, TOPBTC and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

