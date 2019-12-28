Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Short Interest Update

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the November 28th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

UE stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

