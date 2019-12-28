US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Short Interest Update

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the November 28th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.83 per share, for a total transaction of $541,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,241.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore P. Rossi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $204,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,163.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 28,057 shares of company stock worth $1,125,196 and sold 750 shares worth $33,903. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Get US Concrete alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in US Concrete in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Concrete in the third quarter valued at $428,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in US Concrete by 468.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of US Concrete by 165.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of US Concrete by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ USCR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.19. The company had a trading volume of 95,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.23. US Concrete has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. US Concrete had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Concrete will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USCR shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens cut US Concrete from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on US Concrete in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.29.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.