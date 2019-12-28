USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Short Interest Down 9.0% in December

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 793,800 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the November 28th total of 872,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:USAK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.26. 81,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.36. USA Truck has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). USA Truck had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $130.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that USA Truck will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 181.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 16,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

USAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

