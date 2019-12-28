USD Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $294.39 Million (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00013733 BTC on exchanges including Korbit, Poloniex, CoinEx and FCoin. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $521.04 million and approximately $294.39 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.88 or 0.01744125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00061040 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 521,349,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,452,725 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase Pro, Kucoin, SouthXchange, OKEx, Crex24, Hotbit, FCoin, LATOKEN, CPDAX, Poloniex, Coinsuper, CoinEx and Korbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

