USDQ Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, USDQ has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00013725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $11,542.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00332591 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003453 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015093 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000099 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ (CRYPTO:USDQ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,120 tokens. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

