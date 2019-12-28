USDQ (USDQ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10,820.00

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, USDQ has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $10,820.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDQ token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00013715 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00047874 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00335108 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003463 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014367 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000102 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010088 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About USDQ

USDQ is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,120 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

