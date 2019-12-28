USDX 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,203.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003744 BTC on exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $210,709.00 and $5,203.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDX has traded up 29.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00031208 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000738 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003874 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001335 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000589 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 765,045 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

