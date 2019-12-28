USDX (USDX) Market Cap Achieves $215,901.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00003794 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, USDX has traded up 69.8% against the dollar. USDX has a market cap of $215,901.00 and approximately $5,180.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

999 (999) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00031346 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000738 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003871 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001326 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000664 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 765,045 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.