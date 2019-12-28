V-ID Hits Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. V-ID has a market cap of $2.24 million and $381,395.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID token can currently be bought for about $0.0709 or 0.00000957 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

V-ID Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 61,658,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,649,699 tokens. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

