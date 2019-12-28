V Systems (VSYS) Price Reaches $0.0320 on Exchanges

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One V Systems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, BitForex and KuCoin. V Systems has a market capitalization of $60.38 million and $1.30 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, V Systems has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00187113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.84 or 0.01295808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025672 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00119963 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

V Systems Profile

V Systems’ total supply is 3,800,634,339 coins and its circulating supply is 1,885,775,875 coins. The official message board for V Systems is medium.com/vsystems. V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for V Systems is www.v.systems.

Buying and Selling V Systems

V Systems can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bitfinex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V Systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

