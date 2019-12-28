Vanguard Us Total Market Idx Unt Etf (TSE:VUN) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Vanguard Us Total Market Idx Unt Etf (TSE:VUN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2295 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Vanguard Us Total Market Idx Unt Etf’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Us Total Market Idx Unt Etf stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$58.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,394. Vanguard Us Total Market Idx Unt Etf has a fifty-two week low of C$45.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.97.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Us Total Market Idx Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Us Total Market Idx Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.