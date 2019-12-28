Vanta Network (VANTA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $617.00

Vanta Network (CURRENCY:VANTA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Vanta Network has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Vanta Network has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $617.00 worth of Vanta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanta Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and Allbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00187113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.84 or 0.01295808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025672 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00119963 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vanta Network Profile

Vanta Network launched on August 18th, 2017. Vanta Network’s total supply is 4,596,961,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,850,678,705 tokens. The official website for Vanta Network is vanta.network. Vanta Network’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. The official message board for Vanta Network is medium.com/vantanetwork. The Reddit community for Vanta Network is /r/vantanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vanta Network

Vanta Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanta Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

