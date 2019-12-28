Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Varonis Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.11). Varonis Systems posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Varonis Systems.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.47% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $65.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $420,255.00. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRNS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.45. 234,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,157. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $48.67 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.07.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

