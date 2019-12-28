Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Short Interest Down 11.3% in December

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the November 28th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 461,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNTR. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on Venator Materials in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

Venator Materials stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.86. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Venator Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 1,172.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the third quarter worth $67,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter worth $158,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 32.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 54.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

