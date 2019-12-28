Verasity Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.21 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $1.21 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023738 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023747 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000830 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001210 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

