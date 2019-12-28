Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) to post $304.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Vereit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $296.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $309.94 million. Vereit reported sales of $313.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vereit will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vereit.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.93). Vereit had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on VER. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vereit from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vereit in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vereit from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Shares of Vereit stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.54. Vereit has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vereit in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vereit by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vereit by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

