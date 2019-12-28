Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on VER. ValuEngine raised Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vereit from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vereit from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Vereit by 69.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,366 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Vereit by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 760,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 43,650 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 227,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vereit by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 324,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 29,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VER opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.54. Vereit has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.93). Vereit had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vereit will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Vereit’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

