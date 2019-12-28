Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Vereit has a payout ratio of 203.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Vereit to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

VER traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $9.28. 5,207,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,607,282. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. Vereit has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.93). Vereit had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vereit will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vereit from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vereit from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

