Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Verge has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $60.33 million and approximately $914,248.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00575861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000900 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009836 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000236 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000435 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,128,447,559 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Crex24, Graviex, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Binance, Trade Satoshi, Gate.io, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Bitbns, TradeOgre, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Huobi, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Coindeal and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.