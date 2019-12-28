Verge (XVG) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, Verge has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $60.57 million and $866,460.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Crex24, Coindeal and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00581093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011123 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000902 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009804 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 637.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,129,054,759 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Gate.io, Coindeal, TradeOgre, Bitbns, Graviex, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Crex24, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, Huobi, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Bitfinex, LiteBit.eu and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

