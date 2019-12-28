VeriCoin Price Tops $0.0204 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and Poloniex. VeriCoin has a market cap of $659,394.00 and $887.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00060839 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00084699 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000839 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00073633 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,302.26 or 0.99808016 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000362 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,363,323 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Livecoin and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

