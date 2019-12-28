VeriumReserve Reaches Market Cap of $205,941.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for about $0.0818 or 0.00001119 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bittrex. In the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. VeriumReserve has a total market cap of $205,941.00 and approximately $277.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00580194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00060843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027282 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000898 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00084788 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009854 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,517,111 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

