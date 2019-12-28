Very Favorable Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Share Price

News stories about Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) have trended very positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Redfin earned a media sentiment score of 3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Redfin’s score:

Get Redfin alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Redfin stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. 396,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,811. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.42. Redfin has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,924 shares in the company, valued at $164,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 69,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,470 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.