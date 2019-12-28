Viacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.97 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $3.97 million and $275,888.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002324 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, LiteBit.eu and Coinroom.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00589725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011241 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010219 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 648.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,161,566 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OOOBTC, Poloniex, Coinroom, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

