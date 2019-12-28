Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.57 Million

Analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) will post sales of $304.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $302.00 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $306.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $299.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

VIAV has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 37,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,145.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,592 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $303,367.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $650,444.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,593 shares of company stock worth $3,753,041. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 27.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9,777.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,347,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,531 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth $2,643,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,465,000 after acquiring an additional 74,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $15.12 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

