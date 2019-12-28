VideoCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.91 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $502,176.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One VideoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0437 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001812 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

VideoCoin Token Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,741,904 tokens. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io.

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

