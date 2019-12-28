VINchain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $141,826.00 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. VINchain has a market cap of $2.76 million and $141,826.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VINchain has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VINchain

VINchain’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog.

VINchain Coin Trading

VINchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

