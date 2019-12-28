Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Update

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the November 28th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $36.73.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.40 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 0.95%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 39,624 shares in the company, valued at $984,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 29.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 15.4% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

