Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRTU shares. TheStreet raised Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Virtusa alerts:

VRTU opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Virtusa has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtusa will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virtusa news, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $27,793.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,384,514.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas R. Holler sold 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $452,469.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,121.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,303. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the second quarter valued at about $16,669,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,305,000 after purchasing an additional 201,912 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,165,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after purchasing an additional 183,318 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 523,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after buying an additional 143,368 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 948.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 138,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.