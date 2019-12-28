Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Short Interest Up 11.3% in December

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,040,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the November 28th total of 28,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of V stock opened at $189.39 on Friday. Visa has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The stock has a market cap of $372.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.94 and a 200-day moving average of $178.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,480 shares of company stock worth $9,281,012 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 3,715.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,827,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Visa by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,898,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $676,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,507,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,778,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,523,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

