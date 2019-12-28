VisionX (VNX) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, VisionX has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. VisionX has a market capitalization of $238,636.00 and approximately $14,560.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VisionX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Kucoin and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VisionX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00187375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.82 or 0.01295621 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120141 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VisionX

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal.

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CryptoBridge and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VisionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VisionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.