Vitae Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Vitae has a market cap of $14.46 million and approximately $47,351.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00010145 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003100 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006017 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 103.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 72% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,668,700 coins and its circulating supply is 19,401,865 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

