VNDC (VNDC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.45 Million

VNDC (CURRENCY:VNDC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. VNDC has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $4,016.00 worth of VNDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNDC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VNDC has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00031210 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003873 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

VNDC Token Profile

VNDC (VNDC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2019. VNDC’s total supply is 67,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,012,102,340 tokens. VNDC’s official Twitter account is @Vndcstable and its Facebook page is accessible here. VNDC’s official website is vndc.io.

VNDC Token Trading

VNDC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

