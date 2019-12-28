VNT Chain Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. One VNT Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Bibox and FCoin. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $317,675.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00187375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.82 or 0.01295621 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120141 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain launched on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO.

VNT Chain Token Trading

VNT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

