Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the November 28th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of VNO opened at $65.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average is $63.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $70.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.27 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 151.59%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 419,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,719,000 after buying an additional 106,195 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 258,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,470,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on VNO. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

