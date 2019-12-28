VoteCoin (VOT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $69.00

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One VoteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. VoteCoin has a total market capitalization of $116,564.00 and $69.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VoteCoin has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00386668 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00072750 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00087446 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002331 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000910 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About VoteCoin

VoteCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 71,992,375 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

