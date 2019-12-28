VouchForMe (IPL) Hits One Day Volume of $16,407.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One VouchForMe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $606,063.00 and $16,407.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VouchForMe Token Profile

VouchForMe’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io.

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Coinbe and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

