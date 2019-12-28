Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Voya Prime Rate Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.

PPR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. 529,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,597. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $5.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.77.

In other Voya Prime Rate Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,026,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,915,344.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,500,587 shares of company stock worth $31,334,321 over the last 90 days.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

