VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the November 28th total of 135,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VSE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in VSE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in VSE by 12.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in VSE by 46.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in VSE during the third quarter worth about $379,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSEC opened at $38.99 on Friday. VSE has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $426.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.33 million during the quarter. VSE had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.91%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

